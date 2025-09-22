Julianne Hough opens up about loss that changed 'everything'

Julianne Hough reflects on grief, divorce, and finding healing

Julianne Hough tugged at some heartstrings looking back at the 'darkest time' in her life after divorce and losing her pet dogs.

The Footloose star opened up about the highs in her life that later led her to lower phase, sharing how it shifted her mindset towards life, friendship and work

Recalling her first job after "hustling in" Los Angeles, she told influencer Dhar Mann, who shares real life stories of people, she worked as a dancer on season 4 of Dancing with the Stars in 2007.

“I ended up doing the show and won my first two seasons back-to-back,” Hough began.“It was like a ripple effect. The stars were aligned.”

She went on to say, “I ended up getting a country music record deal and had a No. 1 album and best new female vocalist, best new artist.

"And then I started doing movies with Tom Cruise and had this amazing, like, momentum," Hough noted.

But after "everything was going, going, going," suddenly "everything fell apart,” in Hough's life.

First her "dogs were killed by coyotes,” in 2019 and then her marriage with former professional hockey player Brooks Laichwith “started unraveling.”

For the unversed she and tied the knot in 2017, they parted ways in May 2020 and finalized their divorce 2022.

And then Hough shared, “My career, my friend group, everything that I had known really started taking a different shape. That was very much, like, probably the darkest time."

The 37-year-old dancer and actress that started to gain control of life, learned the art of moving on but it was not easy on her.

“It was a process and it was timing,” she explained. “You can't rush healing. You can't rush the time frame that you need to go through to learn a lesson.”

“But I will say that I poured my energy into self-care. I poured my energy into things that brought me joy, which are friendships, and really invested into others. I think that the minute you feel isolated or lonely, the minute you can think about serving someone else, it brings you so much joy and momentum, and it literally changes the frequency and vibration in your whole body. But it's a journey and it's a process and it doesn't happen overnight," she added.