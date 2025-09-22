James Corden reveals surprising workout routine

James Corden hires Neil Patrick Harris' trainer

James Corden has opened up about his new workout routine.

In an interview with People Magazine, the former Late Late Show host admitted that he's officially working out with Neil Patrick Harris' trainer.

He said, "I've started working out with Neil Patrick Harris' trainer. So get ready! Get ready — you won't see anything like it."

Corden made this comment at the opening night of Yasmina Reza’s play Art on Broadway in which the actor stars alongside Harris and Bobby Cannavale. The limited-run production continues at New York City’s Music Box Theatre through Dec. 21.

He joked about his new workout routine, saying, "it's lunging, it's plunging. It's every kind of — yeah, I am actually rather enjoying it."

"My aim is to— I don't think I'll ever be as fit as him — but I'm gonna try," Corden admitted.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after James Corden discussed his health journey and experimenting with Ozempic in the past.

Speaking about his Broadway play experience, Corden said, "We've been having fun since minute one. It's the best time I've ever had, really."

"I arrived in New York two months ago … a month before we started rehearsals. And I'm gonna leave with like two friends who'll be friends forever, for sure," he said.