Pink tears up as daughter Willow performs with Hugh Jackman at Radio City

Hugh Jackman surprised fans by bringing Pink and her 14-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart on stage

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

September 22, 2025

Pink got emotional when she saw her daughter Willow Sagehart singing with Hugh Jackman during his latest N.Y.C. concert.

On September 20 at Radio City Music Hall, Hugh surprised the crowd when he brought out Pink and her 14-year-old daughter on stage.

The mother-daughter duo took the stage with Huge to perform two special tracks.

The trio thrilled the concertgoers by performing Pink's hit, Who Knew, and The Greatest Showman's song, A Million Dreams.

Dressed in a stunning red ball gown, Willow received a huge cheer from the crowd during her performance.

Following the stunning performance, Pink posted footage of the special moment on her Instagram handle.

Eric Vetro, vocal coach to the stars, took to the comments section to praise the teen's talent.

"Now THAT’S a talented family! Willow, you really have your mom’s magical and powerful vocal cord genes!," he penned.

The appearance comes weeks after Hugh teased in a playful Instagram clip that “I've had some amazing guests, but I'm super excited…"

"I think you might have heard of her: Pink is her name,” he joked.

