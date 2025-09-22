 
Mira Sethi opens up on divorce after two years of silence

Actor tied the knot with Bilal Siddiqui in an intimate wedding ceremony in US back in 2019

September 22, 2025

Actor and writer Mira Sethi is seen in this image dated October 28, 2020. — Instagram/@mira.sethi
Mira Sethi, actor and writer, has spoken publicly for the first time about her divorce, choosing to share a private chapter of her life that she had previously kept away from public attention.

In a recent conversation on a digital platform, she revealed that their marriage quietly ended in March 2023, more than two years ago.

Speaking on a podcast about that time in her life, Mira described it as emotionally taxing, saying: “A few months after Kuch Ankahi, I got divorced. While shooting the drama, I was going through an incredibly tender and intense period."

"I was grateful to have work that helped ground me. I would get up and head to set. Sajal, Ahmed Saab, and Nadeem Baig were aware and showed me immense kindness and support,” she shared.

Mira had tied the knot with Bilal Siddiqui in an intimate wedding ceremony in San Francisco, California, US, back in 2019.

The news was shared by the actor herself on Instagram, announcing that she had married the love of her life during a beautiful ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

