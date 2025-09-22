Prince Harry crashes and burns in his efforts

Prince Harry gets his hopes utterly and completely dashed

Following King Charles’ meeting with Prince Harry, revelations came to light regarding the Duke's intentions.

While claims allege the Duke wants to 'aid' his older brother a source claims that was "put to bed years ago" because he is "very happy with his life in California". As well as with "just visiting the UK as and when to support his patronages and causes."

Later on the sentiments were also echoed by a spokesperson who said, "The Duke has made it clear that ;the focus has to be on his dad', beyond that, and on any other issues as it relates to his family, we won't be commenting."

For those unversed with the comments that brought all this forward, back when megxit talks were underway, conversations were exchanged about a ‘half-in and half-out’ arrangement where the Sussexes could earn their own money and also attend a few royal engagements a year.

However, that proposition had been rejected at the time, and it seems King Charles is standing firm on his late mother’s decisions too. Leading a source to come forward, and tell the Daily Mail, "Whoever is behind them seems to have mistaken a brief tea and a slice of cake for the Treaty of Versailles."

Because "these syrupy briefings from supposed Sussex sources are precisely why The King and Royal family are so hesitant to embark on any road to rapprochement."

Reason being "if the intention is to encourage a rebuilding of trust and relationships, they serve the precise opposite effect."

Also "As last week's State Visit clearly demonstrated, the power and impact of the modern monarchy lies in the unshakeable bond between The King and the Prince of Wales, supported by other working members of the family."

The claim that instigated all this was a report by The Telegraph that claimed, “The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the Family.”