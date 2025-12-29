Andrew linked to second sex offender in newly released Epstein files

The FBI invited Andrew for a voluntary interview about Epstein and Nygard in 2020

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein also linked him to other sex offenders, at least in the FBI’s eyes.

The disgraced brother of King Charles III has been linked to Canadian tycoon Peter Nygard, according to the latest Epstein files released last week. The National reported that the former Duke of York’s name surfaced in US Department of Justice records linking him to the now-jailed Nygard.

Andrew, 65, has already lost his royal and military titles following sustained scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein, allegations he has consistently denied. Now, the new documents indicate that US authorities were also interested in questioning Andrew over his links to Nygard, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2024 for sexually assaulting four women between the late 1980s and 2005.

According to The National, a letter sent to UK authorities in April 2020 requested Andrew’s cooperation in a voluntary interview tied to both the Epstein and Nygard investigations. The correspondence referenced a visit Andrew and his family made to Nygard’s luxury Caribbean resort in 2000.

The FBI letter reportedly stated: “With regard to the interview, US authorities request to conduct a voluntary interview of Prince Andrew and request the assistance of UK authorities in arranging for such an interview. In the event that the witness declines to participate in a voluntary interview, US authorities request that UK authorities conduct a compelled interview of the witness under oath.”

Investigators were said to be seeking information about Andrew’s relationship with Nygard, any trips taken together, and women he may have met through Nygard or at Nygard Cay.

The files also revisited Andrew’s ties to Epstein, with one document reading: “Additionally, documentary evidence uncovered during the course of this investigation has revealed information suggesting that Prince Andrew had knowledge that Maxwell recruited females to engage in sex acts with Epstein and other men.”