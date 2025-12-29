Royal family issues update on Queen Camilla's beloved partner: 'Busy year'

Buckingham Palace released a delightful message about Queen Camilla's beloved fur friend during the royal family's Sandringham holidays.

Camilla, who is a patron of Medical Detection Dogs, earlier named their Medical Alert Assistance Dog Freddy and shared heartwarming moments with him as she loves animals, especially dogs.

Updating about the progress of Freddy, the team at the charity shared that he has "come several paws closer to being fully qualified and matched to his future client."

In a joint post made by the Medical Detection Dogs and the royal family, it has been disclosed that Freddy has been to "supermarkets, school, hospitals, building sites, festivals and even @crufts to name just some of the places his public access training has taken him.

He’s been on beach and camping holidays with his volunteer puppy socialisers, where he has let his fur down and enjoyed some downtime. And he celebrated important occasions such as Easter, birthdays and Remembrance Sunday as part of the family."

The young dog made the team proud with his learning skills, which are beneficial in the early detection of diseases among human beings.

In 2024, Queen Camilla hosted a reception celebrating 15 years of Medical Detection Dogs at Clarence House. She highlighted the importance of training dogs to deal with pandemics like COVID 19.