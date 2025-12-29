Prince George to shine as key royal figure in 2026

Prince George has stepped up his future king-in-training to embrace bigger royal responsibilities alongside Prince William in 2026.

A former royal aide has lifted the lid on how William, Kate's eldest son George will emerge with his new role in the near future.

George, second in line to the throne, will be seen in public more often. The young royal will support his father William and the monarchy as key figure.

The couple will not hesitate to put their children on display to show the world that this is the future of the Firm.

Grant Harrold, also known as the royal butler, told The Independent, "I think we’re going to see them [the Waleses] more as a family, I love it when you get to see them with the children. I think it’s really nice."

Last week Prince William introducing his eldest son to The Passage and Claudette, a charity, which works to prevent and end homelessness in the UK.

The father-son duo were proud to join volunteers and staff in preparing Christmas lunch.

Speaking on Kate and William's kids, Harrold said: "These three - Louis, Charlotte and George - are very much the future."

He added: "We all want to see them and we love it when we see them…"

Recent events suggest that William and Kate's children have already been put under training to understand their future royal roles.