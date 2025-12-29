 
Geo News

Prince George to shine as key royal figure in 2026

William and Kate's eldest son Prince George's training as future king begins

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

December 29, 2025

Prince George to shine as key royal figure in 2026
Prince George to shine as key royal figure in 2026

Prince George has stepped up his future king-in-training to embrace bigger royal responsibilities alongside Prince William in 2026.

A former royal aide has lifted the lid on how William, Kate's eldest son George will emerge with his new role in the near future.

George, second in line to the throne, will be seen in public more often. The young royal will support his father William and the monarchy as key figure.

The couple will not hesitate to put their children on display to show the world that this is the future of the Firm.

Grant Harrold, also known as the royal butler, told The Independent, "I think we’re going to see them [the Waleses] more as a family, I love it when you get to see them with the children. I think it’s really nice."

Last week Prince William introducing his eldest son to The Passage and Claudette, a charity, which works to prevent and end homelessness in the UK.

The father-son duo were proud to join volunteers and staff in preparing Christmas lunch.

Speaking on Kate and William's kids, Harrold said: "These three - Louis, Charlotte and George - are very much the future."

He added: "We all want to see them and we love it when we see them…"

Recent events suggest that William and Kate's children have already been put under training to understand their future royal roles.

More From Royals

Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate 'incredible' news in fresh message
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate 'incredible' news in fresh message
Meghan Markle's 2026 predicted by psychic: New chapter will change everything
Meghan Markle's 2026 predicted by psychic: New chapter will change everything
Prince Harry torn between Meghan, royal family after King Charles warning
Prince Harry torn between Meghan, royal family after King Charles warning
Prince William to officially end key protocol followed by Princess Kate
Prince William to officially end key protocol followed by Princess Kate
Palace confirms Princess Anne's prominent role as she leads royal duties
Palace confirms Princess Anne's prominent role as she leads royal duties
King Charles emotional wish for Archie, Lilibet revealed
King Charles emotional wish for Archie, Lilibet revealed