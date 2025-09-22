Donald Trump slams Jimmy Kimmel at Charlie Kirk Memorial

Donald Trump blasts Jimmy Kimmel in new statement

US President Donald Trump took a swipe at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

In a closing speech at the event held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, this Sunday, Trump honoured slain conservative commentator as a man who “did not hate his opponents” and “wanted the best for them.”

Trump then drew a contrast between Kirk and himself. “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie,” he said. “I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them.”

He railed repeatedly against what he described as political violence by the “radical Left,” their “allies in the media,” and “paid agitators.”

Without mentioning Kimmel by name, Trump referred to his suspended ABC late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“The same commentators who this week are crying fascism over a canceled late-night TV show, where the anchor had no talent and no ratings last year, were implying Charlie deserved what happened to him.”

Trump also criticised those accusing him of celebrating Kirk’s death. “Some of the very people who call you a hater for using the wrong pronoun were filled with glee at the killing of a father with two beautiful young children,” he said.

“The gun was pointed at him, but the bullet was aimed at all of us,” he added.