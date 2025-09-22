Ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti sentenced to seven years in fake degree case

MNA Jamshed Dasti speaks during a public gathering on June 11, 2025. — [email protected]

MUZAFFARGARH: Former Member of the National Assembly Jamshed Dasti has been sentenced to seven years in prison in a fake degree case.

A district and sessions judge in Multan announced the verdict in the BA fake degree case.

Dasti — who is also the chairman of Awami Raj Party — was handed a seven-year prison term under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

In addition, he was convicted under Sections 420 (cheating) and 471 (using forged documents), among other offences, bringing his total sentence to 17 years. Out of this, 10 years are bailable.

The development comes two months after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Dasti over fake academic credentials.



In its verdict, the ECP's three-member bench declared the seat vacant following the lawmaker's disqualification.

"Dasti has made false statements and incorrect declaration, therefore he has also committed offence of corrupt practices defined under Section 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, punishable under Section 174 of the Election Act, 2017.

In May, the commission had decided to get the educational certificates of Member National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti verified by the Karachi Education Board.

Dasti, who was elected from NA-175, Muzaffargarh, in the last general elections, faced cases under Articles 62, 63, Sections 4, 9, 137 of the Elections Act, 2017. Petitions were filed against him by Ameer Akbar, Zulfiqar Dogar and Sardar Faizul Hassan.