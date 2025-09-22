 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber hands Justin Bieber a second chance

Hailey Bieber has taken a major interest in her husband’s career choices

By
Hiba Anjum
|

September 22, 2025

Hailey Bieber marks major influence on Justin Bieber's career trajectory for 2026
Hailey Bieber marks major influence on Justin Bieber’s career trajectory for 2026

Model Hailey Bieber has reportedly made a major shift in Justin Bieber’s life with her decision to offer him the chance to get a second chance for life.

Insight into this shift relates to Justin Bieber’s upcoming performance in Coachella in 2026, and according to an inside source “Hailey was a big influence on Justin’s decision to headline Coachella. She nudged him and is always in his corner hyping him up.”

After taking this step, “he feels this is the best way to share his new music with fans and is very excited about the opportunity.”

Especially since, “he is more in control of his career,” right now. “He doesn’t have people making decisions for him anymore. Hailey assured him now is the best time and has been incredibly supportive.”

Before concluding, the insider also told Us Weekly, “Justin feels he is having a rebirth in this new era. He isn’t calling it a ‘comeback’ but feels it’s a chance for fans to see a different side of him in this new chapter. He feels like he’s been given a second chance to redefine himself and finally step into the man he was always meant to be.”

