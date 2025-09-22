Sarah Ferguson receives fresh blow over Jeffrey Epstein apology

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been dropped as patron of four charities after newly revealed correspondence showed she apologized to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for publicly disavowing him.

Children’s charity Julia’s House announced Monday it would be “inappropriate” for Ferguson to remain a patron after the Mail on Sunday published her 2011 email to Epstein, in which she called him a “supreme friend” and explained she had only cut ties to protect her career.

“We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support,” Julia’s House said in a statement.

The founders of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Prevent Breast Cancer, and the Children’s Literacy Charity also confirmed they were severing ties with Ferguson.

The Teenage Cancer Trust, where she has been a patron since 1990, said it was “reviewing” her role.

The announcements came as Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, were seen leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor for the first time since the scandal broke.

Andrew himself has faced years of scrutiny for his association with Epstein, stepping back from royal duties in 2019.

Ferguson’s spokesperson said the apology email was written under legal threat from Epstein and insisted she regrets any past association.

But royal biographers warned the revelations could further damage her reputation and cost her publishing opportunities.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving dozens of underage girls.