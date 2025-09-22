Prince William and Kate Middleton hit new milestone after Trump's visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton hit new milestones after Trump's visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Instagram account has reached a new milestone, surpassing 17 million followers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales use the platform to share updates on their public duties, family life, and charitable work

In recent days, their communications team made extensive use of the account during the couple’s engagements, including the high-profile visit of US President Donald Trump.

Posts featuring photographs and videos from the state visit drew widespread attention online, earning the couple hundreds of new followers and pushing their account past the 17 million mark.

William and Kate’s account, known as @princeandprincessofwales, often highlights their work on mental health, early childhood development, and environmental issues.

It also offers glimpses of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, though such posts are less frequent.



