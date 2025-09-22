'X-Men' star gets candid about 'Avengers: Doomsday' script

Alan Cumming shares he had 'Avengers: Doomsday' script

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, after many years, is set to appear in a Marvel movie, i.e., Avengers: Doomsday.



In a chat with ET, he says, "We eventually saw a script. It took a while, but we had a script."

Apart from this, the star teases the entry of his fellow X-Men character in the upcoming MCU movie. However, he added, "I don't… but honestly, I'm the last person to ask."

Additionally, other characters from the mutant world are returning. James Marsden's Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, and Channing Tatum's Gambit.

Besides them, the cast of Thunderbolts*, the Fantastic Four, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Danny Ramirez's Falcon, Letitia Wright's Shuri, and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom are returning.

Avengers: Doomsday will bow out in cinemas on December 18, 2026.