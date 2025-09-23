Jimmy Kimmel returns after controversial suspension

 
September 23, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel is set to return with Jimmy Kimmel Live!

After a week-long suspension that sparked reaction from fans and Hollywood stars, the show is set to return on ABC on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

The late-night show host was abruptly pulled from the show after his remarks on the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk sparked outrage.

Disney, which owns ABC, released has a statement to address the situation.

The statement read, "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country."

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," it further stated.

The Walt Disney Co. went on to add that after "thoughtful" conversations with Jimmy Kimmel, they've decided to continue the show.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," the statement concluded.

