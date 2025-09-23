Unidentified men maim buffalo in Gujrat in yet another shocking case of animal abuse

Representational image shows a buffalo at an auction in Islamabad. — AFP

Unknown persons cut off two of the buffalo's legs.

Owner says the animal is family's only source of income.

Demands police to immediately arrest the suspects.

Another brutal incident of violence against animals has emerged, this time in Punjab's Gujrat, where unknown men severed two legs of a buffalo in Jalalpur Jattan.

According to police, a case has been registered, and the buffalo’s owner has demanded the arrest of those responsible. The owner said the animal was the family’s only asset and sole source of livelihood, urging that the culprits be apprehended.

In recent months, several cases of animal cruelty have surfaced, where innocent animals were brutally maimed over minor inconveniences caused to field owners.

The latest was of a female camel who was brutally assaulted by a feudal landlord in Sukkur’s Saleh Pat area. The young camel, Chandni, was allegedly tied to a tractor, dragged, beaten, and left with multiple injuries, including a broken leg and facial wounds.

The case has since sparked public outrage and condemnation across the country, with rights groups calling for stricter enforcement of animal welfare laws.

A report on Chandni's case was presented to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, whose spokesperson said doctors had recommended immediate surgery to save the camel. Experts warned of a risk of blood poisoning due to swelling in the injured leg, unanimously advising amputation.

Sarah Jahangir, director of the CDRS Benji Project, where Chandni is under treatment, said the camel remained in critical condition.

Jehangir said that the animal is very weak, her hind leg is crushed, her jaw is broken, and her tongue is burnt; she cannot eat and is currently on a drip. Blood tests are being carried out to assess whether the camel can survive an amputation.

“The she-camel’s condition is not stable,” Jahangir added, stressing that recovery will take considerable time. She said the animal has been bandaged, given painkillers, and is receiving continuous care.

According to Sukkur SSP Azhar Mughal, three men were nominated in the FIR for the attack on the camel, which reportedly occurred after the camel wandered into farmland and damaged crops. Two of the accused have been arrested, while raids are underway to apprehend the third.

The camel’s owner said doctors at a local hospital initially refused treatment. Sukkur district council chairman confirmed that the camel was shifted to Karachi for treatment.

The Sindh government has directed that all available resources be used to aid the animal’s recovery, reiterating that cruelty of this kind “can never be tolerated.”