King Charles true feelings about Sarah Ferguson exposed after latest scandal

The royal insiders have revealed King Charles true feelings about Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew following latest scandal surrounding the Duchess of York.

Numerous UK charities have severed ties with Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson after a new email emerged in which she called Jeffrey Epstein a "supreme friend" and sought forgiveness for "letting him down".

William is reportedly also urging the King to act against Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson over friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

However, the Daily Mail, citing royal insiders, has reported King Charles does not want to completely disown Sarah and Andrew because both are loyal to him and the Crown - unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal source said, “The difference between the Yorks and the Sussexes is that Andrew and Fergie have never publicly criticised the monarchy or the King. Andrew's friends say that even in private they've never heard him say a bad word about his brother.”

“The King doesn't want to cut ties with his brother, former sister-in-law and that side of the family,” the royal source claimed and added, “The late Queen, conscious that Fergie was the mother of her granddaughters, always took that view, even if Prince Philip couldn't bear to be in the same room as Sarah.”