New trailer for 'Breaking Bad' creator's new show

Vince Gilligan, the brains behind Breaking Bad, is making a new show titled Pluribus, with Rhea Seehorn in the lead as Carol.



Now, the film's streamer, Apple TV+, drops a new teaser which, at best, is described as mysterious because it did not reveal much.

It only shows the series' lead character in a car looking out at a signboard, which says, "WestGate, 'Welcome Carol.'"

Giving a glimpse into Rhea's character, Vince previously told EW, "The drama of the show is that the world's most miserable person is desperately trying to save the planet from happiness."

"There's a surprising amount of drama that we're mining from it," he continued, describing the actress' character as a "reluctant hero."

"She [Carol] doesn't really want to be tasked with saving the world, but she more or less feels like it's her duty."

Rhea, who has starred in Better Call Saul, a spinoff of Breaking Bad, and Vince, who made both shows, teased that there will be Easter eggs from these shows in Pluribus.

"There might be a couple if you keep your eyes and ears peeled. Fans of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul', if they pay close attention, they might come upon an Easter egg or two," he concluded.