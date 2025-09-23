 
When will Karachi University admissions 2026 start?

KU is offering four-year degree programmes in Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Design, as well as a five-year programme in Bachelor of Architecture

September 23, 2025

University of Karachis Silver Jubilee Gate. — APP/File
The University of Karachi on Tuesday announced the schedule for its online admissions for the academic year 2026.

The advertisement for entry test-based admissions will be published in local newspapers on Sunday, September 28. Online admission forms and the prospectus will be available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

According to the in-charge of the Directorate of Admissions, Professor Dr Saima Akhtar, aspiring candidates may submit their online admission forms from September 29 to October 10. The aptitude test for the Department of Visual Studies will be held on October 18.

KU is offering four-year degree programmes in Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Design, as well as a five-year programme in Bachelor of Architecture.

She added that the entry test for BS first year programmes in applied chemistry and chemical technology, aviation technology and management, applied physics, biotechnology, business administration (BBA), chemical engineering (BE), commerce, computer science (BSCS, BSSE and BS [AI]), Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT, five years), Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D, five years, morning and evening), education, environmental studies, food science and technology, human nutrition and dietetics, international relations, mass communication, public administration, and special education will be held on October 25.

She further stated that the admission list for the Department of Visual Studies will be displayed on November 9, while the list for Pharm-D and other test-based BS first-year programmes will be issued on November 5.

The process of online admissions on an open merit basis for BS first and third year programmes will begin on October 26, with forms to be submitted by November 7. The admission list will be announced on November 16.

Online admissions for BS first and third year programmes, as well as diploma and certificate programmes in the evening shift, will start from November 16. Students may submit their forms until November 28. The entry test for computer science (BSCS and BSSE) will be conducted on December 7, with the admission list to be displayed on December 10.

She added that admissions on reserved seats in the morning shift will begin on October 26, with the deadline for submission set at November 16, 2025. The admissions process for self-finance and donor seats in the morning shift will run from November 5 to 17.

On this occasion, the members of the Admissions Committee for 2026 also reviewed and approved the prospectus and the online admission form.

