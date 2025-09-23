Sabrina Carpenter gets honest about men

Sabrina Carpenter shares views on men

In Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend, she opens up about unreliable partners; now, she has addressed her views on men.



During an interview with Vogue Italia, she says, “I do think that men have been a super entertaining species to watch. In positive and negative ways."

She continues that she "feels adored and inspired and loved by some of them and really confused and attacked and ridiculed by other."

“Part of life is making light of moments that maybe make us uncomfortable, or at least, that is for me," the Tears hitmaker says.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Please Please Please singer teases her work on a new album. "I'm doing a lot of writing right now, which you wouldn't probably expect after two albums, two years in a row," she adds.



"My magic writing place is my bedroom, or it's outside. Although I get many bug bites... Once I get enough bug bites, I go walking and I'm just refreshing," the singer says.

In the meanwhile, Sabrina is set to feature in the 2026 Coachella along with Justin Bieber and Kajol G.

