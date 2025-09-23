Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce protecting bond before marriage: Source

Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan on going low key after engagement: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are being strategic about their relationship.

According to Star Magazine, the So High School singer, wants to shield their new engagement from unnecessary scrutiny.

This gesture comes particularly due to football fans who worry she serves to be a distraction for the footballer and his career.

“Neither she or Travis wants their engagement to overshadow the game,” an insider explained.

“Travis wants to get to the Super Bowl and win it this time," claimed the source.

"And Taylor doesn’t want to give the arrogant football fans any reason to blame her in case the Chiefs lose.”

It is noteworthy that previously Swift has often been targeted by diehard Kansas City Chiefs supporters who complain that cameras cut to her too often during games.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs got their first win of the season on Sunday, 21st September, when they beat the New York Giants 22–9, giving fans hope the team is back on track.