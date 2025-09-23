Doja Cat hits back at new album's criticism with 'love'

Doja Cat responds to upcoming album's artwork flak

Some fans called out Doja Cat's upcoming album Vie for its album cover, which saw her stuck in a tree while hanging from a yellow parachute.



The official art shows the pop icon in a worn-out wedding dress and follows previously unveiled artwork, which is a close-up of her with red roses surrounding her.

Despite the criticism, the pop icon brushes it off with 'love', as she says in a post on X, “You can’t make me feel bad for a cover that has visceral meaning."

The Say So hitmaker continues, “The greatest armor is love and integrity. I forgive your harsh criticism but for me I won yet again for following my heart. If I was you I wouldn’t.”

As far as her album's portrait is concerned, Doja explains the meaning behind it, saying, “Falling in love is putting trust in the hands of yourself and others. The yellow parachute represents curiosity, happiness and adventure.”

“Flying you towards new experiences and scenes, taking a leap of faith, and holding no bounds,” she adds.

“The tree represents life and wisdom. Giving you a sense of safety within its branches, but the pain from the fall teaches you that those scratches can be healed."

"You don’t have to hit the ground. Love grows upward but more importantly down. It’s the roots that keep you steady. This is the cover of my album," Doja concludes.

Meanwhile, Vie will be out on Sept 26.