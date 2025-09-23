 
Travis Kelce feeling the pressure as he aims for 'Super Bowl' post Taylor Swift engagement: Report

Travis Kelce is reportedly eyeing this year's 'Super Bowl'

Web Desk
September 23, 2025

Travis Kelce has been showing signs of strain as he juggles love, fame, and football.

According to Star Magazine, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been on edge as he aims for another Super Bowl win while also managing his new engagement to Taylor Swift.

During the 21st September game, Kelce was seen in a heated exchange with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, further fueling talk of stress.

“He’s juggling so much with his podcast, brands, endorsements and acting aspirations, and now football season is in full gear,” an insider told the outlet.

 “Things have gone up a level in terms of scrutiny as he plans out the rest of his life with Taylor, and the fear is he’s going to buckle under the pressure,” they continued.

The source concluded, “Most of the football players just go home with their WAGs or celebrate after a game. No wonder Travis is lashing out at his teammates. It’s all too much.”

