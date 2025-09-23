Here's what Taylor Swift is doing to support Travis Kelce amid NFL season

Photo: Taylor Swift trying her best to silently support Travis Kelce amid NFL season: Report

Taylor Swift is quietly changing her game-day approach for Travis Kelce.

According to RadarOnline.com, the Super Bowl champ, has been under mounting pressure this season as he fields constant attention from both the media and his business ventures.

“Before he can even get off the field, he’s getting bombarded by media and people trying to nose in on his relationship with Taylor,” an insider revealed.

They also noting that during the same time he also faces a flood of “pressing emails and business queries.”

However, Swift is there for him and has been helping him cope in her own way.

“Taylor’s taking a different approach to football season this year,” the insider added.

“The previous two years were a whirlwind. This time around, she wants to be less intrusive,” they concluded.