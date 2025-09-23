PM Shehbaz joins global leaders at UNGA opening session

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar attend 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session in New York on September 23, 2025. — APP

PM praises Trump for ceasefire role between Pakistan, India.

PM meets Austrian chancellor, vows stronger bilateral cooperation.

PM to attend Arab-Islamic summit co-hosted by US, Qatar.



UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday joined the world leaders at the opening ceremony of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session in New York.

The premier was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

PM Shehbaz, who reached New York late Monday night mainly to attend the UNGA session, will also partake in the special summit of Arab and Islamic countries, co-hosted by the United States and Qatar.

The prime minister has been specially invited to participate in the summit, which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.

At the UN, the prime minister, while speaking to the reporters, praised the US president and his team for playing a significant role in the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

The prime minister described President Trump as a strong advocate for peace and stability across the globe.

“President Donald Trump is a man of peace. He, along with his team, played a key role in bringing about the ceasefire between Pakistan and India,” said the PM.

During the day, the premier met Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, Kuwait’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid and other world leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

PM Shehbaz and the Austrian chancellor expressed their desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

The premier highlighted trade, tourism, climate change and education as possible avenues of positive collaboration and stressed the need to enhance bilateral trade ties.

The Austrian chancellor thanked the prime minister for the meeting and also conveyed his desire to work together to create new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to exchange delegations to enhance cooperation in the field of tourism between the two countries.

In his meeting with the Kuwaiti crown prince, the PM recalled the longstanding, historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.

He conveyed his respects and good wishes for the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Recalling that both countries have always stood by each other through thick and thin, PM Shehbaz thanked the crown prince’s expressions of solidarity following the recent floods in Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the PM expressed Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen these ties further, particularly in trade, investment, agriculture, livestock, manpower export and health.

The PM said Pakistan is looking forward to hosting the Kuwaiti crown prince for an official visit to Pakistan later this year.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

The crown prince appreciated Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to effectively project the plight of the Palestinian people before the international community, as well as playing an important role in peace in the region.

Both leaders affirmed their resolve to collaborate closely, both bilaterally as well as on multilateral forums.

During his stay in New York, the PM will also hold meetings with World Bank President Ajay Banga and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

He will also participate and address the high-level meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) on the theme “Recommit to our Original Aspirations, United to Build a Brighter Future of Global Development”.