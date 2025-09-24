Inside Prince Harry's emotional apology to King Charles: Source

Prince Harry’s private apology to King Charles revealed

Prince Harry has reportedly tried to mend his relationship with his father, King Charles, by offering an "apology."

During the monarch and Harry's recent private meeting in London earlier in September, the Duke of Sussex had made apologies for his and wife Meghan Markle's hurtful behavior and it was an attempt to heal the years-long tension.

"This was the first occasion in a long time that Harry actually offered an apology," a source close to the private chat told Radaroline.com.

"He acknowledged that some of his and Meghan's public remarks had been hurtful. Whether Charles accepted it is unclear, but the exchange was certainly emotional."

A second insider told the outlet that Meghan also joined the meeting via call marking their first chat in two years. Though they talked for a few minutes, the intention was to mend the broken bonds.

"The call was brief, but it carried weight," a second source said. "Meghan told the King she wanted to see relationships repaired. Harry was eager to show them both that the family bond is still there and that it could be rebuilt, particularly for the children's sake. He's determined to make it feel like one united family again."

Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla were not present during the private meeting of Harry and Charles

"Meghan's call was more symbolic than substantial – no one believes a brief greeting can undo years of tension," another senior insider told the publisher.

"Charles might be inclined to forgive, but it's William Harry has to win over, and he isn't shifting. And Camilla? She hasn't forgotten the insults and has no interest in engaging."