'Case No. 9', penned by Shahzeb Khanzada, hits Geo TV screens today

Poster of upcoming drama serial, Case No. 9. — Instagram@harpalgeotv

Geo TV, in collaboration with 7th Sky Entertainment, is set to present "Case No. 9" — a gripping tale of a fearless woman seeking justice — premiering today.

Penned by prominent Geo News anchor Shahzeb Khanzada, the drama airs at 8pm and explores a crime inspired by everyday reality, yet told through a case unlike any other.

Rape, courtroom hearings, lawyers’ arguments, influence, pressure, battles on social media and mainstream media, and the haunting phrase ‘Log kya kahenge?’ (What will people say?) — these are the reasons thousands of women are forced into silence.

Directed by acclaimed director Syed Wajahat Hussain, "Case No 9" introduces audiences to Sehar, a fearless and resilient young woman who challenges social restraints and becomes a symbol of courage and defiance. The role is powerfully portrayed by celebrated actress Saba Qamar.

Opposite her is Kamran, a proud and influential businessman, played by leading actor Faisal Qureshi. While Kamran tries to subdue Sehar with his ego and power, the story revolves around Sehar’s resilience, struggle and defiance. The central question: Will Sehar fall victim to Kamran’s schemes, or will she triumph through her courage and determination?

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama boasts a mega cast including Saba Qamar, Faisal Qureshi, Junaid Khan, Rushna Khan, Aamina Sheikh, Shah Nawaz Zaidi, Hina Bayat, Gohar Rasheed, Ali Rehman Khan, Noorul Hassan, Naveen Waqar, Zohra Aamir, Mizna Waqas, Kamran Jilani, Faiza Gillani, Azra Mohyeddin and others.

Speaking about the project, Faisal Qureshi said the drama is the “need of the hour” and will create history. “I wanted to be part of a project that will always be remembered, and we worked extremely hard to make this a reality”, he said, adding that he even rescheduled his dates to ensure his participation.

Saba Qamar said that she rarely accepts a project without reading the script, but when she read "Case No 9", she thought a seasoned writer had written it. "Only later did I discover this was Shahzeb Khanzada’s very first script", she added.

Viewers can watch "Case No 9" every Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on Geo TV.