Prince Harry's lies get exposed: ‘That's not someone whose unhappy'

The comments Prince Harry’s made over the years end up getting him called out

September 24, 2025

Expert brings out receipts against Prince Harry

Prince Harry has just gotten called out by an expert who claims to have receipts from Prince Harry’s younger days, that contradict his comments.

The expert in question is royal biographer and former butler Grant Harrold.

Following the release of his own memoir The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service, he sat down with Fox News Digital.

He began by saying, “I’ve openly talked about this because … his memories and mine are very different. You think we [were] in two different households because I talked about this happy family … with his stepmother and everything. He’s saying he didn’t. I never witnessed that.”

Because “I saw some magazine [clippings] the other day … from the king’s wedding. When you look at these pictures of Harry around his stepmother, both leaving Windsor and chasing after the cars, that’s not somebody who’s unhappy.”

Mr Harrold also bashed the Duke a bit when he said, “if he was really that unhappy, I know people who wouldn’t even go to weddings or wouldn’t even get involved because they’re unhappy. And I was there the night before. There was a dinner for [Prince] William, Harry and the king. ... it was a lovely occasion … There were no issues.”

For those unversed, there were a anumber of accusations made against Queen Camilla in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare and they ranged from calling her a “wicked stepmother” to revelations that he and Prince William practically begged King Charles not to marry her.

