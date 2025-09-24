Princess Anne steps into Queen Elizabeth's shoes during charity visit

Princess Anne visited The Naval Children’s Charity to celebrate its 200th anniversary, according to a statement issued by the royal family on Wednesday.

It was her first engagement with the organization since becoming its patron.

Her visit was not only a tribute to to its legacy but also a homage to her late mother’s decades-long support.

The charity provides support to several thousand young people from naval families each year, focusing on children’s wellbeing and development.

The post on the royal family’s official Instagram account highlighted the charity’s close ties to Queen Elizabeth II, who was patron for more than 70 years, beginning in 1945.

Anne’s visit marked a continuation of her mother’s enduring support for naval families, with the princess now stepping into the role.

During the event, Anne met staff, volunteers and families who benefit from the charity’s programs, and praised the organization’s efforts to provide stability and encouragement to children in naval communities.

Founded in 1825, The Naval Children’s Charity has grown into a major support network for children connected to the Royal Navy, offering financial aid, educational opportunities and wellbeing services.

The visit underscored the ongoing royal connection to naval traditions and service.