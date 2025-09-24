 
Geo News

Princess Anne steps into Queen Elizabeth's shoes during charity visit

Princess Anne's undertakes first visit to a charity Queen Elizabeth was patron of

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2025

Princess Anne steps into Queen Elizabeths shoes during charity visit

Princess Anne visited The Naval Children’s Charity to celebrate its 200th anniversary, according to a statement issued by the royal family on Wednesday.

It was her first engagement with the organization since becoming its patron.

Her visit was not only a tribute to to its legacy but also a homage to her late mother’s decades-long support.

The charity provides support to several thousand young people from naval families each year, focusing on children’s wellbeing and development.

The post on the royal family’s official Instagram account highlighted the charity’s close ties to Queen Elizabeth II, who was patron for more than 70 years, beginning in 1945. 

Anne’s visit marked a continuation of her mother’s enduring support for naval families, with the princess now stepping into the role.

During the event, Anne met staff, volunteers and families who benefit from the charity’s programs, and praised the organization’s efforts to provide stability and encouragement to children in naval communities.

Founded in 1825, The Naval Children’s Charity has grown into a major support network for children connected to the Royal Navy, offering financial aid, educational opportunities and wellbeing services.

The visit underscored the ongoing royal connection to naval traditions and service.

Prince Harry delivers major blow to William as King Charles 'is vulnerable right now'? video
Prince Harry delivers major blow to William as King Charles 'is vulnerable right now'?
Does Princess Anne like Queen Camilla?
Does Princess Anne like Queen Camilla?
Jessica Mulroney afraid of Meghan Markle's reaction if she writes a tell-all video
Jessica Mulroney afraid of Meghan Markle's reaction if she writes a tell-all
Queen Camilla wants Prince Harry back in the royal family?
Queen Camilla wants Prince Harry back in the royal family?
New update for Meghan Markle's UK DJing role: Read Here
New update for Meghan Markle's UK DJing role: Read Here
'Resentful' Prince William accepted King Charles meeting with Harry for THIS reason video
'Resentful' Prince William accepted King Charles meeting with Harry for THIS reason
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew find 'moving' solution to their long term problems
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew find 'moving' solution to their long term problems
Sarah Ferguson's scandal casts shadow over Beatrice, Eugenie's royal roles
Sarah Ferguson's scandal casts shadow over Beatrice, Eugenie's royal roles