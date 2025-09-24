Jason Derulo reacts to latest legal allegations

Photo: Jason Derulo breaks silence on latest lawsuit

Jason Derulo has been firing back at a lawsuit brought by two brothers who allege unsafe working conditions at his California home.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly show that the 35-year-old singer has denied all allegations of negligence, wrongful termination, emotional distress, and labor violations.

Instead, he has asked the court to dismiss the case entirely.

It is noteworthy that Juan and Alvaro Zetina filed suit in May, claiming they endured unsafe conditions while working at Derulo's Tarzana property.

Alvaro alleged he was severely injured after falling from “defective” scaffolding, which left him bedridden for six months.

The brothers also accused Derulo of pressuring them into signing waivers and reducing their pay after refusing.

They said the ordeal caused financial setbacks and emotional distress, including “anxiety, humiliation, and loss of dignity.”

Conclusively, Derulo's legal team countered that any injuries were caused by third parties or “an Act of God,” and accused the plaintiffs of contributing to their own injuries.