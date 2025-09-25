At UN climate summit, PM Shehbaz Sharif warns debt is no solution

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the Climate Summit 2025 at UNGA. - (Screengrab/PTV)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the UN’s 2025 Climate Summit on Wednesday that Pakistan is backing its words with action, taking decisive steps to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

He said the government is pushing hard for renewable and green energy, backing projects in hydropower, solar and even nuclear power to meet future needs without harming the planet.

"Pakistan will raise the share of renewables, including hydropower, to 62% of its energy mix by 2035 to strengthen climate resilience," the premier pledged, promising to boost the country’s nuclear power capacity to 1,200 megawatts by 2030.

Sharif pointed to a nationwide tree-planting drive, calling it a priority for protecting the environment and building resilience against climate shocks.

But he warned that piling up debt is no cure for the world’s problems.

“Debt, debt and more debt is not a solution,” the prime minister said, urging richer nations to think of more sustainable ways to help vulnerable countries like Pakistan.

"Pakistan is already living through the harsh reality of climate change."

He recalled that the 2022 floods alone caused losses of more than $30 billion. Yet, he pointed out, Pakistan’s contribution to global carbon emissions is negligible.

"Pakistan ranks among the countries most vulnerable to the impact of a warming planet, despite playing almost no role in causing the crisis," the PM stressed.

He urged the world to recognise this imbalance and to support nations facing the brunt of climate disasters.

