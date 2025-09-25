PM says Trump-Muslim leaders' meeting declaration out; work on next steps afoot

US President Donald Trump speaks during a multilateral meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan's King Abdullah, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto and United Arab Emirates' DPM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York, US on September 23, 2025.— Reuters

DPM Ishaq Dar to attend meeting on implementing joint declaration.

PM to address Palestine, Kashmir issues at UN General Assembly.

Says Pakistan-Bangladesh ties improving, vows to boost trade.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the joint declaration issued after US President Donald Trump’s meeting with leaders of Muslim nations marks a historic step, and the next phase now is its practical implementation.

Trump's Tuesday meeting with leaders of Muslim-majority nations, including Shehbaz, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly focused on the situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East. Participants included Turkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan.

The 50-minute meeting saw Trump call it an honour to meet Islamic leaders and praise their efforts, saying, "You all have done an excellent job, which is commendable".

The Turkish President described the talks as extremely productive.

Replying to a question, the PM said that the joint statement had reaffirmed the participants’ commitment to lasting peace under President Trump’s leadership.

"It also emphasised providing global aid for Gaza and strengthening Palestinian leadership," PM Shehbaz said, talking to reporters in New York. "Muslim and Arab leaders at the meeting expressed support for a comprehensive plan to rebuild Gaza."

Shehbaz said Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar would attend an important meeting today to discuss how to turn the declaration into concrete action.

It must be noted that Trump declared the discussion with Muslim leaders extremely important and spoke to the media about ending the Gaza war, saying it could possibly be concluded soon. He added, "We are going to end something that we did not start".

He also outlined US plans for an Israeli withdrawal and post-war governance in Gaza without Hamas involvement, according to US media.

On questions about Palestine and Kashmir, the prime minister said he would address all issues during the UN General Assembly session.

He also hailed the "Marka-e-Haq" (The Battle of Truth) as a great victory for Pakistan, saying the country’s armed forces dealt a decisive blow to India and shattered its arrogance.

He praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for showing the world how wars are fought.

On relations with Bangladesh, the prime minister said ties are improving day by day and pledged to further strengthen trade and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

Premier is in New York, leading Pakistan’s delegation at a high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) session.