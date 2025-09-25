Livvy Dunne goes viral for nervous reaction during Paul Skenes' historic game

Livvy Dunne was caught on broadcast cameras as she watched her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, playing against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, September 24.

The professional basketball helped lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Throughout the evening, Dunne was captured on camera as she went through a rollercoaster of emotions.

Dunne, the LSU gymnast-turned-social media sensation, was seen taking a picture before shouting, "Come on!"

She was once more captured on camera applauding as Paul struck out Spencer Steer. "Let's go!" Livvy exclaimed.

With this win, the Pirates have now defeated the Reds in four straight series.

For those unversed, Livvy and Paul confirmed their romance in August 2023. The couple first sparked dating rumors when the influencer was spotted wearing the professional player's jersey at the College World Series in June 2023.

Since then, the two have been seen together at various events.

"We don't restrict each other from doing things," Livvy once told People magazine. "I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything."

"But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize," she continued.

"I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go. He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind," added Livvy.