King Charles receives a shocking amount of defense from former employee

Former employee goes on the defense ‘protecting’ King Charles

King Charles has just been defended by a former employee who feels he was ‘very hands on’ despite Prince Harry’s own claims in Spare.

Former butler Grant Harrold is the employee who said all this during his interviews with Fox News Digital.

“A lot of people assume that he wasn’t hands-on, or he wasn’t around,” he started by saying.

While “yes, his duties were very different, especially after the divorce, to what Princess Diana was doing. But equally, they both made time for the boys,” Mr Harrold admitted.”

According to the former employee “They both were hands-on, they both did things in their own way. Diana might have taken them to a water park, for example, but the king would [also] take them up to Balmoral to do a bit of shooting or fishing in the countryside, which they loved.”

In Mr Harrold’s eyes, “Both parents brought something very different to the table, but the boys liked that. I think their characters have been shaped by both parents and grandparent.”

He also took a trip down memory lane and added, “I was talking about Harry the other day, and someone said, ‘He comes across as being quite stubborn.’ I said, ‘Well, you could say that’s from his grandfather, Prince Philip… because his grandfather was quite stubborn'.” But “his mother stood her ground. You could argue that side as well. But this is what’s great about them.”