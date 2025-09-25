Kris Jenner tricked Kim Kardashian into meeting Emmy-winning mystery man

Kim Kardashian fooled by Kris Jenner in shocking move

Kim Kardashian has made a shocking revelation about Kris Jenner's move.

The SKIMS founder recalled an embarrassing incident of her mom Kris setting up a blind date for her.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim recalled an awkward moment that happened before Keeping Up With the Kardashians even hit TV.

The reality TV star told Jimmy, "She told me it was a job interview, but she told him it was a date."

"And so I pull up and I go and I’m talking about what I want to do and I had a résumé on me!" she added.

As Jimmy burst into laughter, Kim went on to add, "I don’t think she thought I’d be so prepared to bring a résumé."

Kim noted that after five minutes into the date she finally realized "what was up," adding, "I was like, ‘I’m going to kill you,'" referring to Kris Jenner.

When Jimmy asked, "Did the date not … no chemistry?" Kim replied, "No. I don’t think he ever knew until like years and years later."

Jimmy then turned to Kris, who was sitting in the audience and asked about the feedback she got, to which the momager replied, "He totally knew because he was also an Emmy Award-winning…”

"I’m not going to say his name, but he said, ‘Would it help if I brought my Emmy with me?’" Kris added.

She clarified, "He was kidding. But I thought, this is never going to work.”

"So you also wanted to set me up with someone that thought an Emmy was what was going to seal the deal? Hmm," Kim chimed in.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim Kardashian is a mom to four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.