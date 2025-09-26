Prince Harry deepens the rift with Prince William in new move

Prince Harry’s behavior does little to fix the rift in his family

Insiders have just come forward to bash Prince Harry for the way he tried to utterly demolish any chance at a royal reconciliation, back when his interview with The Guardian released.

For those unversed, it saw him claiming his ‘conscience is clear’ in regards to his memoir Spare.

Now a palace insider has spoken out to RadarOnline and claims, “It felt like Harry blew everything up just as progress was being made. It was a totally wrecking ball moment.”

Because “The king allowed space for personal talks, but Harry's choice to repeat his grievances right afterward looked careless and confrontational. It suggested he isn't able to draw a line between private and public.”

Even a separate source echoed similar sentiments and noted, “The palace's view is clear – as long as Harry continues to make family disputes public, the chance of returning is gone.”

Even his rejection of accusations did not sit well with his older brother. In particular the one where he said, he had not “aired my dirty laundry in public” because “there cannot be reconciliation before you have truth.”

According to a source close to the Prince of Wales, “To William, this will feel like another betrayal. He guards his family's privacy closely, and each time Harry goes public, the distance between them only grows.”

Similar to the source, a long-time commentator also offered potential outcomes that may have gone along better in the Palace. Like, “Harry could have sidestepped questions about his memoir and focused on Ukraine.”

But “by stressing again that he had no regrets, he only deepened the rift. Now the palace is questioning whether anything shared privately will stay that way.”