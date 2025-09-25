 
King Charles hit with fresh blow amid Sarah Ferguson scandal

King Charles receives bad news in Scotland amid embrassment caused by Sarah Ferguson

September 25, 2025

A majority of Scots believe Scotland should scrap the monarchy and become a republic, according to new polling reported by The National newspaper.

The survey found that more than half of respondents support removing the British monarchy, intensifying debate over the royal family’s future in Scotland. 

The findings were quickly seized upon by anti-monarchy campaigners. 

“The royals are losing support, fast. We will abolish the monarchy,” Republic group wrote on X. 

The figures come as King Charles III continues his annual stay at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands. 

Earlier this week, his eldest son, Prince William, joined him there after official duties in northern England, according to British media.

The poll also lands during a turbulent stretch for the royal family. 

The monarchy is under renewed pressure following the leak of a 2010 email in which Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, asked disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein for financial help and an apology. 

The correspondence has resurfaced in media coverage, adding to the Windsor family’s public embarrassments.

