Real reason why 'NSync have delayed reunion tour

Insider shared details about 'NSync next expected reunion

September 25, 2025

‘NSync’s long-awaited reunion tour has officially been put on pause.

According to the latest report of Us Weekly, insiders have dished that while the group had been closer than ever to hitting the road for a massive stadium tour, the plans are now on hold indefinitely.

It is noteworthy that the beloved boy band last toured together in 2002, though they have reunited for special moments over the years, including their headline-grabbing performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. 

Most recently, they recorded Better Place for Justin Timberlake's Trolls Band Together soundtrack in 2023, their first new track in two decades.

While JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick were reportedly ready to go, sources shared the timing did not work for Timberlake as he is now battling Lyme disease.

Recently, the 43-year-old musician also wrapped his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in July 2024.

“JC, Lance, Joey and Chris don’t want to tour without Justin,” the insider explained, noting the foursome has been vocal in publicly supporting Timberlake amid his health update.

According to a second source, the Grammy-nominated group had “a lot of things planned” to mark their 30th anniversary this year, but those celebrations are now postponed as well.

