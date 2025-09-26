 
Ed Sheeran makes shocking revelation about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement

Ed Sheeran reveals if he has heard Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

September 26, 2025

Ed Sheeran comments on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement

Ed Sheeran recently discussed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.

In an interview with SiriuxSM, the singer, who is one of the close friends, revealed when he learned about her engagement.

Swift announced her engagement with Kelce on August 26, 2025 via Instagram in a joint post.

Speaking with Andy Cohen, who asked, “How did you find out about the engagement?” Sheeran shared, “Instagram.”

However, Cohen expressed his disbelief, saying, “Instagram? Like everyone else? You didn’t even get a DM in advance?” to which Sheeran simply said, “No.”

As Taylor Swift is also set to release her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl, Ed Sheeran, who has collaborated with the singer previously in tracks like Everything has Changed, End Game and more, was asked if he has gotten an early preview.

But, Sheeran revealed that he hasn’t heard the album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to release on October 3.

