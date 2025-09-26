Leonardo DiCaprio compares box office to streaming

Photo: Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on the impact of streaming, box office on flick's success

Leonardo DiCaprio has spoken candidly about his views about streaming platforms.

In a new interview with Variety, the Oscar winner acknowledged the growing dominance of streaming platforms but insisted that box-office success will always be essential to the film industry.

“I think there’s just an inundation of content and so much production going on now — which is a good thing, obviously,” he explained.

“But I think box office is important because it means people are in the seats going to theatre, going to have that communal experience.”

Speaking about his new project One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, DiCaprio described it as “uniquely crafted and specialised” for cinemagoers.

“Paul shot this movie in Vista Vision — cameras that have rarely been used since the early ‘60s. He wants people to have that immersive experience and make an action film that’s unexpected, tactile, realistic … a lot different than what we’ve been saturated with."

The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.

"In that respect, box office is very important,” he concluded.