Rihanna is ‘over the moon' after birth of daughter Rocki

Rihanna opens up about welcoming baby girl into home

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child—a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers.

The singer, 37, gave birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 13.

“She’s over the moon about finally having a daughter,” an insider told People Magazine, adding that Rihanna has “always dreamed” of this moment.

The couple, already parents to sons RZA and Riot, are said to be “so happy” to have a little girl in the family.

“It’s everything they hoped for,” another source shared.

According to a separate insider, the Fenty Beauty mogul and the Don’t Be Dumb rapper, 36, had long wished for a daughter. “They’re so happy to finally have a girl. They’ve wanted this for a while and can’t believe it actually happened,” the source explained.

The couple also love that their children are close in age. “They love that RZA and Riot get to grow up with a little sister,” the insider continued. “Ri’s always wanted a big family, and she’s excited to do all the girl stuff. Rocky’s just been saying he feels lucky.”

For now, the family is keeping visits to a minimum. Only relatives and a few close friends have been invited over while they settle into life with three kids.

Rihanna announced the news on Instagram, posting her daughter’s first photos with the caption, “Rocki Irish Mayers, Sept 13 2025”, tagging Rocky.