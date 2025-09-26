Brittany Cartwright spills on what Jax Taylor told her before 'Special Forces' debut

Brittany Cartwright has revealed the surprising message she received from her ex-husband, Jax Taylor, after joining Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

On the premiere episode of season 4 of the grueling show, the 36-year-old TV personality said, “I wanted to do Special Forces selection because I have been through so much this year; I finally found the strength to leave a very toxic relationship.”

The Valley star signed up for the Fox competition series after she announced her separation from Taylor.

During the episode, Brittany claimed that Taylor supported her decision to join the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“I had my ex writing me being like, ‘You’re not gonna make it far’ right before I even came here so people like that I want to prove wrong," she stated.

The reality star struggled on day 1 of the show, which sees celebrity recruits head to Morocco to participate in a series of tasks that resemble military training.

Brittany disclosed that her "biggest fear" was the group's first task, which was rappelling from a helicopter.

“I am terrified of height. I mean, I'll walk on a balcony in a hotel with my back up against the wall, so that I don't have to get close to the edge," she said.

“But no matter what, I'm really dedicated to trying every single thing that comes my way," insisted Brittany.

Speaking to People magazine at the Special Forces red carpet, the mother-of-one revealed that she joined the show to “push myself to do something out of my comfort zone to see what I could do.”

“After the whole year I've had, I feel like it was important to try new things,” she added.

For those unversed, Brittany decided to end her five-year marriage with Taylor in August 2024.