Miley Cyrus reveals how she can change ‘drastically'

Miley Cyrus talks about being ‘specifically non-specific’

Miley Cyrus just got candid about being "specifically non-specific in everything."

The 32-year-old stated that she is usually never certain of herself and everything in her life, revealing that she can change her mind "drastically" at any moment.

In a conversation with Vogue magazine, Miley stated: "I think maybe is more of a powerful word than we give it credit for. Because when you block something with a yes or a no, then you don’t invite in something that could be a maybe.”

"I think people associate me with being a very definitive person. But actually, in regard to spirituality, I am kind of specifically non-specific in everything. At any moment, anyone or anything could change my mind drastically,” the Flowers hitmaker added.

Miley also revealed that she likes doing casual house chores to escape the pressures of being under the spotlight.

She said: "I am joyful when I’m organising and cleaning - it never feels like a task to me.”

The Wrecking Ball singer continued, "Everything I do in my life is a little bit intense, but it has to be holistic. And that’s why my eras, they’re not a costume, they’re actually like a metamorphosis or a true evolution for me personally.”

"I’ve even gained the name Queen of Pristine because in every corner, every drawer, every friendship, every family dynamic, everything is just getting an upgrade in the cleanup," she further revealed.

Earlier this year, Miley Cyrus admitted that she was “proud” of her career, telling Pamela Anderson, "I’ve had so many pivots and evolutions and - some might say detours - within my path. But it always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of what we are - something that’s more potent, something that’s more real.”

"Funnily enough when I look back, all the mistakes, anything I was unsure of or I didn’t understand, I am so proud of every moment and now every stage of my life,” she concluded at that time.