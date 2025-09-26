Machine Gun Kelly shares sweet snap of his and Megan Fox’s daughter

Machine Gun Kelly treated his fans by sharing a sweet snap of his daughter, Saga Blade.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the 35-year-old singer posted a cute photo of his 5-month-old daughter as he celebrated the re-release of his 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall.

In the shared picture, the little girl can be sitting in a pink baby chair wearing a white onesie featuring a pink guitar on it.

However, the Lonely Road hitmaker placed a white heart emoji over her daughter's face to maintain her privacy.

For those unversed, MGK and Megan announced their split in December 2024. At that time, the Transformers actress was pregnant.

Recently, the rapper made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show and revealed how he and the actress have been doing in the co-parenting department.

“It truly was an epic story of love, pain and a lot of magic,” he shared. “I had it with a person who is the greatest partner, the greatest partner to have had a child with.”

During the interview, MGK also praised his ex calling her a "phenomenal mom."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed their daughter on March 27, 2025, three months after announcing their breakup.