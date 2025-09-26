 
Meghan Markle breaks down her ‘loner' life before Prince Harry

Here is everything to know about Meghan Markle’s life style before Prince Harry came into the picture

September 26, 2025

Meghan Markle’s recount of her life before Prince Harry during her younger years comes to light
Following a trip down memory lane, the ‘loner’ life story Meghan Markle faced during her time in school has resurfaced.

For those unversed, the Duchess herself revealed everything during an episode of her own podcast, Archetypes, in 2022.

At the time she started by saying, “I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn't know where I fit in.”

For those unversed, Meghan Markle, now a mother of two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet admitted in the past how difficult it was for her to socialize in her school life. Whether that be at her first school, Little Red Schoolhouse or Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.

In terms of how she’s coped, the Duchess admitted at the time that ‘busyness’ was her biggest method.

According to Hello! she explained her thought process and said, “I was like 'OK, then I'll become the president of the Multicultural Club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this, and the French Club.”

“By doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime so I didn't have to worry about who I would sit with or what I would do because I was always so busy,” she concluded by saying at the time.

For those unversed with the resurfacing of this claim, it follows rumors of an upcoming British education for Prince Archie, who has only stepped foot into the UK a handful of times since he moved to Canada and subsequently to the US with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As of now representatives have shut down talk about Eton, a boarding school in their chat with People magazine.

“I can confirm that the Duke has not put his son’s name down for Eton and has no plans to send his son there,” they claimed. 

