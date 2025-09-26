Victoria Beckham readies against Nicola Peltz even though ‘she has financial power'

Victoria Beckham launching an attack on Nicola Peltz and her family

Victoria Beckham is planning her plan of attack, and has even decided to take a page from Meghan Markle’s book in order to go after her daughter-in-law.

For those unversed, her motivations at the time are ‘safeguarding’ against the Peltz family fortune and reputation.

According to well placed insiders, “Victoria believes Nicola has come between her and Brooklyn, and it makes her livid. She has stayed quiet for a long time, but now she feels it is time to strike back.”

Just like Meghan Markle, “Sitting down with Oprah would give her the platform to reveal who Nicola really is – and she's certain it would capture worldwide attention," the source told RadarOnline.

And at the moment, “For Victoria, it's the ultimate revenge move, just like Meghan Markle did after she left the royal family.”

Even a second source echoed similar sentiments and added, “Victoria is certain Nicola is the reason Brooklyn has pulled away. She thinks the Peltz family is working to eclipse the Beckhams and damage their reputation.”

“While they may have the financial power, Victoria believes she and David have the celebrity and the public on their side. She is planning a major PR offensive to safeguard that.”