 
Geo News

Victoria Beckham readies against Nicola Peltz even though ‘she has financial power'

Victoria Beckham has finally planned her attack against Nicola Peltz for taking away her son Brooklyn

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2025

Victoria Beckham launching an attack on Nicola Peltz and her family
Victoria Beckham launching an attack on Nicola Peltz and her family

Victoria Beckham is planning her plan of attack, and has even decided to take a page from Meghan Markle’s book in order to go after her daughter-in-law.

For those unversed, her motivations at the time are ‘safeguarding’ against the Peltz family fortune and reputation.

According to well placed insiders, “Victoria believes Nicola has come between her and Brooklyn, and it makes her livid. She has stayed quiet for a long time, but now she feels it is time to strike back.”

Just like Meghan Markle, “Sitting down with Oprah would give her the platform to reveal who Nicola really is – and she's certain it would capture worldwide attention," the source told RadarOnline.

And at the moment, “For Victoria, it's the ultimate revenge move, just like Meghan Markle did after she left the royal family.”

Even a second source echoed similar sentiments and added, “Victoria is certain Nicola is the reason Brooklyn has pulled away. She thinks the Peltz family is working to eclipse the Beckhams and damage their reputation.”

“While they may have the financial power, Victoria believes she and David have the celebrity and the public on their side. She is planning a major PR offensive to safeguard that.”

‘The Witcher': Showrunner shares her thoughts
‘The Witcher': Showrunner shares her thoughts
Kris Jenner speaks out on latest transformation: 'Want to age gracefully'
Kris Jenner speaks out on latest transformation: 'Want to age gracefully'
Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder's unconventional marriage comes to light
Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder's unconventional marriage comes to light
Taylor Swift's wedding plans: Martha Stewart says 'she doesn't need me'
Taylor Swift's wedding plans: Martha Stewart says 'she doesn't need me'
Miley Cyrus holds onto ‘beautiful moments' with ex Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus holds onto ‘beautiful moments' with ex Liam Hemsworth
Corey Feldman's DWTS exit: The truth behind the 'lazy' claims
Corey Feldman's DWTS exit: The truth behind the 'lazy' claims
Kylie Kelce defends latest fashion trend
Kylie Kelce defends latest fashion trend
Robert Plant plans for something ‘really worth doing'
Robert Plant plans for something ‘really worth doing'