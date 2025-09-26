Jimmy Kimmel takes playful jab at FCC as the late-night show heads to Brooklyn

Jimmy Kimmel unleashes a daring joke as his late-night show moves to Brooklyn

Jimmy Kimmel has cracked a joke about having to “stay on the move so the FCC can’t get us” as his late-night show headed to Brooklyn.

On the Thursday, September 25 episode of his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 57-year-old American television host and comedian bantered about how the show is going to Brooklyn next week for a star-filled week and how this would help him to keep the upper hand on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) after his show’s temporary halt.

With the start of his monologue, Kimmel pointed out the skyrocketing rating of his show following its return to the air on Tuesday, September 23.

He quipped, "We are broadcasting to about 75 percent of the country from Los Angeles, California tonight.”

The Project X star wisecracked, "On Monday, we will be in Brooklyn for a week of big shows from the Brooklyn Academy of Music. What we have to do now is stay on the move so the FCC can't get us.”

Kimmel went on to take a jab at President Donald Trump’s latest statement about the drug by saying, "We're taking the whole gang, we're taking Guillermo [Rodriguez], we're taking Lou [Wilson], we're taking the band, and we're gonna take a big bottle of Tylenol just for fun.”

According to an ABC release, the forthcoming shows will be the seventh time Jimmy Kimmel Live! goes to Brooklyn to broadcast from the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

The show will take place in New York from Monday, September 29 to Friday, October 3, with the inclusion of famous guests, such as Ryan Reynolds, Stephen Colbert, Tom Hanks, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Blunt, Bruce Springsteen, Spike Lee, and more.