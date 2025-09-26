Princess Diana's butler speaks out about her movie debut: ‘He can't be serious!'

Princess Diana’s former butler reveals she might have become a movie star

With the release of Paul Burell’s book The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana, the former butler revealed a surprising offer made to the people’s princess before her passing.

The book has been excerpted by the Daily Mail and according to one of its quotes, Diana “was approached to appear in The Bodyguard II alongside Kevin Costner.”

“I put the call from Mr. Costner through to her in the sitting room and heard fits of giggles with her saying, 'But I can't sing! What would I be expected to do? I'm not sure but yes, OK, send it and I promise I will have a look,” he reminisced.

While Mr Burell claims the princess was highly flattered she reportedly said, “he can't be serious” because such a project would be “entirely impossible” to her.

However, according to Kevin Costner himself, that is not how it went down .

Back in 2024 on The Howard Stern Show he claimed the opposite and said, “she goes, ‘My life’s about to change’, She said, ‘Is there going to be a kissing scene?’ And I said, ‘Do you want there to be one?’ And she said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘Then we’ll do that.’”

For those unversed, came out in 2007, and is an action comedy, Princess Diana passed away years before its release, in August of 1997, due to a high speed car chase in Paris.