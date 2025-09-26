Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin prioritises studies over six-figure offers

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin sets her priorities straight

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, has reportedly rejected modelling opportunities just to remain focused on studies at Vanderbilt University.

Radar Online reported that the 21-year-old socialite and singer is trying her best to avoid becoming Hollywood’s next It girl.

An insider told the outlet that Apple, who is studying history, society, and law at Vanderbilt University, has been receiving excessive modelling offers, some worth six figures, but she has nixed all of them out of her priority to complete her studies first.

The source revealed, "She's had huge brands begging her to sign. But Apple said no. For her, school comes first.”

“She's smart, grounded and curious about the world beyond Hollywood. She's not interested in being famous just because she can be,” said the insider.

While conversing with Interview magazine in April of this year, Apple confessed she does not pay heed to negative comments online which she receives for being the daughter of two celebrated luminaries, Gwyneth and Chris Martin.

Putting her thoughts into words, she said, "Even if you see a million positive things, there can be one thing that absolutely wrecks you.”

"I’ve stopped now and I avoid it like the plague, because I know myself. I know that if I see stuff that isn’t true and that’s really upsetting to me, I’m going to be like, 'Oh my god, I should never go out in public again,’” Apple explained.