Britney Spears sabotaging her own biopic as studio threatens to walk away

Britney Spears becomes major obstacle in bringing her story to big screen

Britney Spears is reportedly sabotaging her own biopic.

The much-anticipated biopic is in trouble, with insiders revealing that Spears has become the major obstacle in the way of project.

The film, which is set to be based on Spears’ 2023 memoir The Woman in Me and directed by Wicked filmmaker Jon M. Chu, has "ground to a halt."

An insider told RadarOnline, "Britney banked on having a lot of control in her initial deal and she was able to do that because multiple companies were chasing her for the rights to her story."

They added, "Universal internally still wants to make the movie but Britney's inexperience with screenwriters, script development and modern filmmaking in general is an obstacle in the process. At some point, you do have to step back and let the professionals do their job."

"You don't want to whitewash the drama in her life. But will her fans – or Britney – be open to a warts-and-all approach?" the source noted. "They're trying to figure that out, but Universal has shown they're willing to walk away from a problematic development process, which is exactly what they did with Madonna's proposed biopic."

It is worth mentioning that for now Britney Spears' biopic remains in limbo.